Deputies arrest Brady Man

North Platte, Neb. — During the month of February 2020, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained information that a subject identified as 39 year old old Darby Stevens of rural Brady had a firearm in his possession. Deputies learned that Stevens was a convicted felon and should not have firearms. Deputies asked for an arrest warrant for Stevens and it was granted Wednesday.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Stevens along Highway 30, just west of Brady. Stevens was taken into custody and an inventory search of his vehicle was conducted. Deputies discovered Drug Paraphernalia and a large amount of suspected Marijuana.

In a related action, additional Deputies executed a search warrant of Stevens’ residence located north of Brady. Deputies located and seized three additional firearms, two cross bows, two compound bows, a large amount of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms) and suspected THC Wax.

Upon conclusion of the search warrant, deputies charged Stevens with three additional counts of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, four counts of Felon in Possession of Deadly Weapon, Manufacturing and Distribution of Controlled Substance, Child Abuse, Possession of THC, Possession of Psilocybin (Mushrooms) and Possession of Marijuana over an Ounce. The investigation continues.