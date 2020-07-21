class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474380 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | July 21, 2020
DeWaard Resigns as Superintendent at Centennial Public Schools amid accusations of Child Abuse and Third Degree Sexual Assault
Tim Dewaard-Photo Courtesy Seward County Sheriff's Department

UTICA- Centennial Public Schools has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Timothy DeWaard.  DeWaard, 56, of Utica, NE was arrested for Child Abuse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. DeWaard received a $50,000 bond and was released on bond 7/14/2020.

DeWaard has been Superintendent at Centennial since 2007.   He was Superintendent at Tri County Public Schools from 2003 -2007 and held a similar role at Valentine Rural High School from 2000-2003.

DeWaard was Principal at Eustis-Farnam Public Schools from 1992-1995 before becoming Superintendent from 1997-2000.   His first role in education was as a math teacher at Plankinton, S.D., from 1986-92.

