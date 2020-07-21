DeWaard Resigns as Superintendent at Centennial Public Schools amid accusations of Child Abuse and Third Degree Sexual Assault

UTICA- Centennial Public Schools has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Timothy DeWaard. DeWaard, 56, of Utica, NE was arrested for Child Abuse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. DeWaard received a $50,000 bond and was released on bond 7/14/2020.

DeWaard has been Superintendent at Centennial since 2007. He was Superintendent at Tri County Public Schools from 2003 -2007 and held a similar role at Valentine Rural High School from 2000-2003.

DeWaard was Principal at Eustis-Farnam Public Schools from 1992-1995 before becoming Superintendent from 1997-2000. His first role in education was as a math teacher at Plankinton, S.D., from 1986-92.