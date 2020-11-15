DHHS Announces Holiday Hours for Call Centers Medicaid Expansion/HHA Phone Hours

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will continue to have staff available to answer questions and take applications for Heritage Health Adult, which is the state’s Medicaid expansion program, during weekdays and Saturdays, but will observe holiday hours in the coming weeks.

DHHS teammates will be available for those wanting to apply for Medicaid the week of Thanksgiving, from Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 23-25. Due to the holiday, call centers will be closed Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 26-29, and re-open on Monday, Nov. 30.

Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Day will be observed in the same way.

Call centers will be open Monday to Thursday, Dec. 21-24, and will be closed Friday to Sunday, Dec. 25-27. Call centers will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28 and be available through the end of the year.

DHHS call centers will be closed Friday to Sunday, Jan. 1-3, and will resume accepting phone applications on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Those interested can apply for Medicaid coverage at any point throughout the year.

To apply, please visit ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call toll-free (855) 632-7633, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. On Saturdays, calls are answered between 8:00 a.m. – noon. TDD is available by calling (402) 471-7256.

Those eligible for coverage through Medicaid expansion/HHA include adults age 19 to 64, earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. HHA coverage includes a robust and comprehensive package of physical health, behavioral health and prescription drug services.

Additional information about Medicaid expansion/HHA is available at dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.