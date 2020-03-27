DHHS assigns Directed Health Measures to seven new counties

LINCOLN- The Department of Health and Human Services has added more counties to follow Directed Health Measures assigned by them due to COVID-19. New as of Friday evening, March 27th, the DHHS has Directed Health Measures are also hereby ordered for Hall, Hamilton, York, Seward, Butler, Polk and Merrick counties, and continue until May 6, 2020 unless renewed, extended, or terminated by subsequent order. Per the DHHS press release, this goes in effect at 6:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 28th.

This follows three cases being confirmed in Hall County, including a death, the second reported death in the state due to the Coronavirus. These cases have been identified as community spread.

Prior to these new counties assigned to the health measures, Directed Health Measures were ordered for Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties, and continuing until April 30, 2020, in addition, the following Directed Health Measures are also were ordered for Lancaster, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, and continuing until May 6, 2020.

To see the Directed Health Measures, click here.