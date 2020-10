Six hundred boxes of fresh variety produce and 10lbs of chicken will be given out at St. Ann’s Parish Center on Thursday, October 8th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

This week’s Food Box Distribution is sponsored by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, CFDA Number 21.019.

Also being coordinated by Orthman Manufacturing and Lexington Community Foundation.