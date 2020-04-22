DHHS Expands COVID-19 Dashboard to Include Hospitalization Data

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) added hospitalization data to its COVID-19 dashboard. DHHS launched the dashboard in March as an informational resource for Nebraskans. It also provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals along with other pertinent data. The dashboard is both desktop and mobile friendly and can be found by visiting http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

The dashboard is one of many valuable COVID-19 resources, including translated materials, on the DHHS coronavirus website. Interested Nebraskans can subscribe on the website and receive an alert via email when new information is posted. As of mid-April, more than 8,900 people had subscribed.

Here’s a sample of some of the helpful information you will find at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus:

Directed Health Measures (DHM) – All 93 counties in Nebraska are covered by state Directed Health Measures. It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. In addition to the state-issued DHM, some local health departments have issued additional restrictions.

Guidance Documents – An extensive list of downloadable Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), testing information and executive orders.

Protect Yourself and Others – Ten actions Nebraskans can be taking now to slow the spread of COVID-19 along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for individuals, businesses and communities.

Traveler Recommendations – Recommendations for Nebraskans returning from out-of-state or travelers arriving from out-of-state.

Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP) – This program initially offered accommodations to first responders to quarantine at participating hotels in an effort to protect their families from potential exposure. Recently the pilot program expanded to offer space for members of the public who are required to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19.

News Releases – Find links to all DHHS COVID-19 news releases and in cooperation with other agencies fighting the coronavirus.

CDC Information – Get the latest updates from the CDC.

Information is also available through other routes.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Central Time, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a reliable resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .