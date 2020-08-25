DHHS Issues Statement Regarding Test Nebraska Test Results

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials issued the following statement regarding a rumor that recently surfaced on social media, including Reddit, claiming that test results from Test Nebraska had been misplaced.

“We want to reassure people that the Test Nebraska lab has not lost or misplaced test results.

“Test Nebraska, however, did have a technical issue where one of the contractor’s data systems stopped pushing results to another system, causing test results from Wednesday, August 19 through Sunday, August 23 to not be reported to the person who was tested or into DHHS’ data collection system.

“Because a test was not associated with a number of people’s profiles due to this technical issue, the call center directed people to get retested. The standard language in the email triggered by the call center in response to these inquiries improperly referenced lost test results.

“Test results from Wednesday to the present have now been delivered. We sincerely apologize for the delay. We take very seriously the responsibility to ensure proper and timely data reporting. We have safeguards in place to address issues if and when they arise and will continue to take corrective action as soon as they are discovered.”