DHHS Undertaking 2020 Behavioral Health Consumer Survey

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is currently conducting its annual Behavioral Health Consumer Survey to evaluate mental health and substance use disorder services across the state of Nebraska.

“Your voice and participation in this survey helps the Division to ensure we are providing effective services and identifying opportunities to improve our behavioral health service system,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at DHHS.

The survey monitors 7 key quality improvement areas of behavioral health services. They are:

Accessibility of the services

Quality and appropriateness

Overall outcomes

Participation in treatment planning

General satisfaction

Life functioning

Social connectedness

DBH is working with the Bureau of Sociological Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to complete the survey. Results will be analyzed across the seven domains from a statewide perspective, and compared outcomes to previous iterations of the Consumer Survey dating back to 2014. Domains will also be analyzed and broken down by Behavioral Health Region, consumer race/ethnicity, gender, age, service type, and length of stay. The physical health status of consumers will also be examined.

The survey will be conducted through August and can be completed by web, phone or mail. Respondents were randomly selected from all consumers receiving behavioral health services in the last year. Survey responses are completely confidential and responses will only be reported in summary form. The results of this survey will only be used to improve community services.

In 2019, 86% of consumers said they were generally satisfied with the level of care they received, increasing over time from 79% in 2014. The results of last year’s 2019 Consumer Survey are posted on the DHHS Behavioral Health Services webpage at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Behavioral-Health.aspx.