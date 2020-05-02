Directed Health Measures & New COVID-19 Cases in Four Corners District

The new Directed Health Measures for the Four Corners District have been released. The new Directed Health Measures are effective from May 4th through May 31st.

On our website at, http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov, you will find:

New Directed Health Measures May 4-31, 2020

Restaurant In-Room Dining Reopening (available in English and Spanish), and

Guidelines for Faith-Based Services (including weddings and funerals) held in houses of worship.

We welcome your questions as you read through these documents.

New COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District include:

A Polk County woman in her 40’s who is self-isolating and has a history of working outside the District

A Butler County woman in her 50’s who is self-isolating and is a close contact of a previous case

Today’s new cases bring the Four Corners District COVID-19 total to 33. Polk and Seward Counties both have 8 cases, Butler now has 6, and York has 11.