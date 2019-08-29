class="post-template-default single single-post postid-404560 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Disaster Center Available in Buffalo County

BY Rural Radio Network | August 29, 2019
Courtesy/FEMA

KEARNEY –  Buffalo County homeowners, renters, and business owners are encouraged to apply for assistance for damage and losses resulting from the severe weather storms from March 9 to July 14.

“FEMA continues to work with our partners from local, county, and State of Nebraska officials to help those who were affected by the March 9th – July 14th severe winter storms, straight-line winds, and flooding,” said Kevin Sur, Acting External Affairs Officer. “This Disaster Recovery Center in Kearney not only serves Buffalo County, but disaster survivors from surrounding areas.”

The Disaster Recovery Center will provide information on available services, assistance programs, and help survivors complete and check the status of their applications at the center. The center is located at Hilltop Mall in Kearney, and assistance is available on Tuesday – Friday, Aug. 27, 28, 29, 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants for disaster assistance are encouraged to have the following information: social security number, address of the damaged primary residence, description of the damage, information about insurance coverage, a current contact telephone number, an address where they can receive mail, and a bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

For more information, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

