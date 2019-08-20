(Audio) Disaster Recovery Center open in downtown Lexington

Lexington, Neb. — A Disaster Recovery Center is open this week at the Dawson County Annex Building, 200 West 7th Street in Lexington. Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to provide information on available services. The SBA’s Cynthia Cowell says the disaster declation includes damage and losses from the March 9 to July 14 severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding.

Cowell says the hours of the recovery center are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Friday. They will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday. She says you can register with FEMA or talk to SBA about a low-interest government recovery loan.

Cowell says, “We offer loans of up to $200,000 for a homeowner to make repairs or to replace their damaged primary residence. For homeowners and renters we can lend up to $40,000 to replace personal property and that includes cars. With businesses, we can lend up to $2,000,000 both for physical damage and for economic injury. A business may or may not have suffered any physical damage, but their business is off because the road was closed or people weren’t coming to your store…for whatever reason…because of the flooding.”

Cowell says the recently added extension period includes Dawson County…

It’s advised that the applicant bring certain paperwork to the recovery center to include:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Cowell says they can take your application at the center, but if you can’t get there by Saturday afternoon, you can apply online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela You can also call the SBA’s customer service line at 800-659-2955.