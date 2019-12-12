Discover Ice-Fishing events schedule in January

LINCOLN, Neb. – Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice-Fishing events in January, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

— A classroom event specifically for beginners and families will be Jan. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., Lincoln. The fee for this how-to-ice-fish event is $5 per family. Sign up at apm.activecommunities.com/ ngpc/Activity_Search/425.

— A free, on-ice event will be Jan. 11 near the north shore of Lincoln’s Holmes Lake from 1-4 p.m.

— The Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host a free classroom clinic at Yanney Heritage Park’s Environmental Resource Center in Kearney on Jan. 18 from 1- 5 p.m. This clinic will feature presentations by some of Nebraska’s top ice fishermen. Seating is limited, so registration is requested by emailing Harold@nefga.org.

— Fort Kearny State Recreation Area Lake No. 6 will be the site of a free, on-ice event Jan. 19 from 8 a.m.-noon. A park entry permit is required.

Limited loaner equipment will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and bait and instruction will be provided for on-ice events. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment. All fishing regulations apply. A lack of safe ice will force the cancellation of the on-ice clinics.

Purchase fishing permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.