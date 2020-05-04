Distillers Grain Spill Sunday Night Leads to I-80 Crashes, Roadway Closure

A spill of distillers grain on Interstate 80 Sunday night led to multiple crashes, but fortunately few injuries and no fatalities.

The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 11:00 p.m., dispatchers received a call about multiple jack-knifed semis and other vehicles involved in a crash about six miles east of Big Springs near mile marker 113 on westbound I-80.

Troopers say a truck hauling distillers grain had spilled its load making the road slick, causing the crashes involving eight vehicles.

Two people were transported with minor injuries, but were treated and released.

NSP says Eastbound lanes were closed for about 3 hours, and westbound traffic was detoured for about 4 hours as the Nebraska Department of Transportation had to bring out a plow to clean the roadway of all the grain.