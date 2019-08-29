District installing new water main in flood-hit Boyd County

Spencer, Neb. — Drinking water is being restored in Boyd County after a disastrous flood washed out a water main in March.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that workers began installing a new pipe beneath the Niobrara River on Tuesday.

Boyd County Rural Water District officials say water could be provided to Spencer, Lynch, Anoka and nearby farms in about two weeks. Potable water will not be available until testing and sanitation work is complete. The district has provided no timeline.

The water district has refurbished three irrigation wells to provide water temporarily for showering, washing and toilets, and it has been distributing free bottled water.

Rex Black is the water district board chairman. Black says restoring water service will cost about $2 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover 75% of that.