class="post-template-default single single-post postid-404655 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
District installing new water main in flood-hit Boyd County | KRVN Radio

District installing new water main in flood-hit Boyd County

BY Associated Press | August 29, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
District installing new water main in flood-hit Boyd County

Spencer, Neb. — Drinking water is being restored in Boyd County after a disastrous flood washed out a water main in March.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that workers began installing a new pipe beneath the Niobrara River on Tuesday.

Boyd County Rural Water District officials say water could be provided to Spencer, Lynch, Anoka and nearby farms in about two weeks. Potable water will not be available until testing and sanitation work is complete. The district has provided no timeline.

The water district has refurbished three irrigation wells to provide water temporarily for showering, washing and toilets, and it has been distributing free bottled water.

Rex Black is the water district board chairman. Black says restoring water service will cost about $2 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover 75% of that.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments