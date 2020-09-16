Division of Developmental Disabilities to Host Listening Sessions Statewide

Lincoln – Tony Green, the newly appointed director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities at Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services, is traveling statewide in September on an annual “Let’s Talk” tour, designed to gain stakeholder input on services provided through the Division.

Anyone with an interest in Home and Community-Based Services through the developmental disability, aged & disabled or the traumatic brain injury waivers, and state-operated services are encouraged to attend. Among the topics that will be discussed: COVID-19, Appendix K, Levels of Care and Person Centered Planning training.

“While I have some Division updates, I am most interested in hearing what stakeholders want to talk about,” said Green. “That’s why DHHS is inviting every member of these important communities to come together for town hall discussions. We are looking forward to receiving the public’s feedback.”

To ensure public safety, all locations will have limited in-person capacity. You must RSVP on a first-come, first-served basis to Tyla Watson at tyla.watson@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-6038. Those attending in-person are asked to social distance and to wear a face mask.

The in-person “Let’s Talk sessions will be held (all times local):

Monday, September 21, 2020 Kearney : 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Kearney Public Library, Niobrara Room, 2020 1 st Ave

: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Kearney Public Library, Niobrara Room, 2020 1 Ave Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Scottsbluff: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Harms Center, Room 108C&D, 2620 College Park

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Harms Center, Room 108C&D, 2620 College Park Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Valentine: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Mid-Plains Community College, Valentine Campus, 715 East Highway 20

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Mid-Plains Community College, Valentine Campus, 715 East Highway 20 Thursday, September 24, 2020 Norfolk : 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Conference Room 110, 209 North 5 th St

: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Conference Room 110, 209 North 5 St Tuesday, September 29, 2020 Beatrice: 5:30-7:00 p.m. Beatrice Public Library, 100 N 16th St

The virtual “Let’s Talk sessions via WebEx will be held:

Monday, September 28, 2020 : 6:00-8:00 p.m.

: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Please see the DHHS Calendar for additional WebEx details http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Developmental-Disabilities. aspx