Division of Developmental Disabilities to Host Listening Sessions

LINCOLN – The Director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Division of Developmental Disabilities is hosting “Let’s Talk” meetings across the state to gather input on services provided by the Division. Courtney Miller has invited stakeholder participation in town hall sessions each of the last four years as part of an ongoing outreach effort to provide more effective and efficient customer service to those the Division works with and serves.

“DHHS team members are motivated by our great mission of helping people live better lives,” said Dannette R. Smith, DHHS Chief Executive Officer. “Collecting feedback is a key part of our commitment to community engagement, openness and responsiveness as we serve all Nebraskans, particularly the state’s most vulnerable citizens.”

The “Let’s Talk” sessions will be held (all times local):

Wednesday, Sept. 4 LaVista 6:00-8:00 p.m. ESU #3, Cass Douglas Room

6949 S.110th St. Monday, Sept. 9 Beatrice 6:00-8:00 p.m. Beatrice State Developmental Center

All Faiths Chapel, 3000 Lincoln Blvd. Tuesday, Sept. 10 Lincoln 6:00-8:00 p.m. Eisley Public Library

Meeting Room 1, 1530 Superior St. Sunday, Sept. 15 Valentine 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mid-Plains Community College

Valentine Campus, 715 E. Highway 20 Monday, Sept. 16 Scottsbluff 6:00-8:00 p.m. The Harms Center

Room C139, 2620 College Park Wednesday, Sept. 18 Kearney 6:00-8:00 p.m. Kearney Public Library

Niobrara Room, 2020 1st Ave. Thursday, Sept. 19 Wayne 6:00-8:00 p.m. North Star Services

1202 E. 14th St. Thursday, Sept. 26 Omaha 6:00-8:00 p.m. Autism Center of Nebraska

Great Room, 9012 Q St.

“Individuals, their families, friends, providers and advocates are critical voices in the programs that serve Nebraskans with developmental disabilities,” said Miller. “That’s why it’s essential to have these dialogues with the public. We look forward to receiving feedback.”