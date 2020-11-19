Do Right, Right Now COVID campaign launches across the state

(Omaha, Neb.) Nov. 19, 2020 – COVID-19 has impacted the lives of all Nebraskans. As an important

initiative to help fight this pandemic, the Douglas County Health Department and Omaha

Community Foundation teamed up to develop a unified campaign to Do Right, Right Now. This

caring but urgent call to action is critical to getting back to a safe, healthy, and active lifestyle for

which everyone is longing.

As the campaign grew, leaders from outside of Douglas County were brought into the conversation,

and through a partnership with the Nebraska State Department of Education and Nebraska Children

and Families Foundation, the campaign has expanded to serve the entire state of Nebraska.

“As the 7-day rolling average in new cases is rising in Douglas County, we wanted to create a unified

message to our community on simple ways all individuals can do their part to help stop the spread,”

said Dr. Adi Pour, Health Director with Douglas County Health Department. “Initially focusing on

Douglas County, we felt the need for the campaign to extend to all of our Nebraska neighbors,

transitioning this initiative into a statewide effort.”

The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness of different ways Nebraskans can help protect

themselves and others from the virus. The collective goal is to reduce and eventually eliminate the

spread within communities, while shining a light on the impact this pandemic has on mental health.

This positive campaign reinforces wearing a mask, washing hands, and giving appropriate space.

Messaging will evolve over the 6 to 9-month campaign to encourage actions such as getting a flu

shot, getting a COVID test if symptoms are present, and getting a vaccine once available.

The campaign will include messaging in radio, television, print, digital, and outdoor media statewide.

All media outlets involved have come together to donate ad and inventory space to support this

campaign in order to share one consistent, unified message.

As of November 17, the positivity rate was 23.4% statewide compared to a 2.4% positivity rate when

the pandemic began. In highly populated areas, the positivity rates climb even higher. Douglas

County is at 36.3%, Buffalo County is at 44.9%, and Scottsbluff County is at 68.2%. These numbers

are some of the highest in the nation.

“As we work together to slow the spread of the virus, it’s on all of us to take personal responsibility

for wearing a mask, washing our hands, and watching our distance,” said Governor Ricketts. “This

campaign will encourage individuals to be proactive in doing what is right and taking the necessary

precautions. It will help our schools and businesses stay open. On behalf of the state of Nebraska,

thank you to all partnering organizations and media outlets for donating their time and resources to

deliver a positive, yet critical message for people to rally around.”

Do Right, Right Now is a practical call for a unified response to fight COVID-19. As Nebraskans,

we pride ourselves on doing the right thing, caring for one another, and working together to address

problems and affect change. We can get the good life back when we Do Right, Right Now.

To learn more visit DoRightRightNow.org.