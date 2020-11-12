Doane President Carter to step down in June 2021

Crete, NE — Dr. Jacque Carter, President of Doane University, has announced his decision to step down from his role on June 30, 2021. President Carter informed the Board of Trustees of his decision on Monday and is appreciative of their support.

“We are grateful for everything Dr. Carter has done for Doane during his tenure,” said Jill Smith, Doane University Board Chair. “President Carter has accomplished a lot in his nine-plus years and we look forward to working with Dr. Carter through the remainder of his tenure. The Board of Trustees will soon convene a search committee to begin the search for Doane’s next President.”

Dr. Carter is the 12th President at Doane University, coming to Doane after serving as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at the University of New England. Carter was inaugurated as President on July 1, 2011.

In his tenure at Doane, the small, private liberal arts school transitioned from “College” to “University,” expanded its academic structure and footprint, and repositioned Doane as “a comprehensive university, recognized for innovation, valuing the liberal arts and professional studies in order to empower and prepare students for life, career, and community engagement.”

Under Dr. Carter’s leadership, Doane added a College of Education, College of Business, and School of Integrative Learning. Doane also added a campus location in Omaha in 2014 and significantly expanded its online course offerings over recent years.

“A decision like this is never made lightly,” Dr. Carter said. “Many considerations, both personal and professional, went into this decision for me. As I reflect on my tenure as President and recall the wonderful students I’ve met, the great people I’ve worked with, and the good things we have done, I’m also reminded that with every journey there is a beginning and an end. After a decade at the helm, I believe it’s a good time to hand over the wheel to a new President. I want to ensure and commit to a smooth transition for the community and the next leader of Doane University.”

Once a search committee is formed by the Board of Trustees, more information will be shared with the Doane Community.