Doane U. cancels classes next week, transitions to online learning

Crete, NE — Due to the threat of COVID-19, Doane University has made the decision to cancel all in-person classes next week (March 16-22), extending the current Spring Break of its Crete residential students one additional week. This includes the cancellation of courses on Doane’s Lincoln, Omaha, and Grand Island campuses. Those programs would be in the second week of their spring term.

All classes (including adult and graduate) will resume on Monday, March 23 in an online/virtual format and will be taught online for the remainder of the semester/term. All current online courses for the spring term will continue uninterrupted.

“We are in unprecedented times,” said Dr. Jacque Carter, Doane University President. “We will be using this break time to allow our faculty to convert their courses online and to develop the many details required to be able to answer questions from our community. First and foremost, the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority and we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to take these actions now.”

The university will remain open, as will the residence halls, but students are being encouraged to stay home instead of returning from spring break. Students who cannot leave campus will continue to receive support in the residence halls and dining facilities. Doane’s library and other campus facilities will remain open.

Additionally, all non-essential university student and employee travel has been suspended until further notice. Any changes in campus events will be announced at a later date.