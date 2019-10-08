Doane U. to host opening of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division

Lincoln, NE — Doane University is excited to formally announce the formation of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at a ribbon cutting ceremony on its Lincoln campus on Wednesday, October 9.

In Doane’s 147-year history, this marks the first time the university has had a Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion formed. This marks a significant step forward in Doane’s commitment to fostering a community where diversity, equity, and inclusion are considered mission-imperative areas.

Luis Sotelo, Vice President for Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, joined Doane University as a Chief Diversity Officer in February 2017. Since then, Sotelo has advanced Doane’s commitment to inclusive excellence by establishing an evidence-based diversity, equity and inclusion framework that guides the system infrastructure, initiatives, resources, and engagement with community organizations. Through these community connections, Sotelo has been developing an understanding of their needs and interests and how the university can be of greater collaborative assistance.

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion also allows Doane to have a more unified structure and accelerate programs in delivering equity outcomes for students, faculty, staff, and the community. Doane’s Multicultural Support Services, Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, Veteran/Military Student Services, CAPE (Campus Advocacy, Prevention, and Education) Project, and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist will all be housed in this division.

While some of these offices have historically focused their work on Doane’s Crete campus, under the new division, their work will expand to more frequently serve students, faculty, and staff at Doane’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, and Grand Island and increase their impact on university systems and strategies.

“The divisional model allows us to noticeably accelerate our impact on people’s lives by modernizing and professionalizing Doane University’s capacity to strengthen inclusive excellence,” Sotelo says. “I’m truly excited about the transformation ahead at Doane with this level of commitment for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Sotelo and his staff will be among the Doane representatives in attendance to commemorate this occasion and answer questions from the community. Refreshments and appetizers will be served.

A ribbon cutting to commemorate the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will also be held on Doane’s Crete campus on Thursday, October 10 at 1:00pm. The ribbon cutting events are a part of the many activities held during Homecoming Week at Doane, which takes place October 6-13.

WHAT: Doane University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ribbon Cutting

WHEN: Wednesday, October 9, 4:00-5:00pm

WHERE: Doane University – Lincoln campus (Fred D. Brown Building)

303 N 52nd Street

Lincoln, NE 68504