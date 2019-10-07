Doane University to celebrate Homecoming

Doa

Crete, NE — Doane University will celebrate “Homecoming 2019: Together as Tigers” the week of October 6-13 with events at multiple locations in Crete, Lincoln, Omaha, and Grand Island.

Doane’s Homecoming festivities kick-off on Sunday, October 6 with a gathering at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. All Doane students, staff, faculty, and alumni will receive free admission from 2-5pm and prizes will be handed out at 3pm.

On Monday, October 7, there will be a Fall Festival on Doane’s Crete campus beginning at 6:30pm with live music, inflatables, contests, food, special guests, and a fireworks show.

The first annual Community Spirit Award will also be awarded Monday evening to Dennis Isernhagen, a 1966 Doane graduate who spent his career working as a teacher and administrator in Nebraska schools. The Community Spirit Award is given to an individual, business, or non-profit organization for their history of service, impact on the community, and inspiration they provide to others.

Additional highlights throughout the week include ribbon cuttings on the Crete and Lincoln campuses to commemorate the new Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the theatre department’s production of Much Ado About Nothing, skit night and coronation to crown the 2019 Duke and Duchess Friday evening, and football (vs. University of Jamestown) and volleyball (vs. College of St. Mary) games on Saturday.

Homecoming festivities will conclude on Sunday, October 13 with the Alumni Awards Banquet at Noon (Perry Campus Center) and a Homecoming Concert (Heckman Auditorium) at 3pm.

A full list of Homecoming events can be found here. Additional information surrounding Homecoming week can be found at doane.edu/homecoming.