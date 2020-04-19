Doctor of Public Health Program approved at UNMC

Online program to begin this fall

On Friday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the creation of a Doctor of Public Health program in the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.

The Doctor of Public Health (Dr.P.H.) is a professional doctoral degree program designed to prepare public health practitioners for high-level leadership positions to make a difference in the fields of public health and health care.

“The College of Public Health is excited to add a Dr.P.H. degree for public health professionals interested in pursuing leadership positions in domestic or international public agencies, non-profits, or the private sector,” said UNMC College of Public Health Dean Ali S. Khan, M.D., M.P.H.

Graduates are expected to occupy leadership positions and advance programs, policies, services and systems to improve public health in the United States and globally. The Dr.P.H. requires successful completion of 54 credit hours — 42 credit hours of course work, six credit hours of practicum, and six credit hours of a practice-based dissertation.

The Dr.P.H. will be fully online and will allow students the ability to work while completing their degree in as few as three years. The program will be available beginning this fall.

“The current COVID-19 outbreak is a reminder of the importance of public health in keeping our communities safe from disease,” said Dele Davies, M.D., senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNMC.

“The newly approved Doctor of Public Health degree will be important for educating public health practitioners from Nebraska, the U.S. and around the world on preventing disease or injury and improving the health of communities. Graduates will be trained to occupy leadership positions that have a major influence on achieving these and other important, broad-reaching, public health objectives in their communities,” he said.