DoT Renews Essential Air Service Contract for Scottsbluff, North Platte Airports

Washington, DC — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee, released the following statement Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) renewed an Essential Air Service (EAS) contract with SkyWest to provide EAS support for three years to airports in Scottsbluff and North Platte:

“Nebraska’s small airports connect our families and businesses to the rest of the world, and the EAS program is critical to maintaining air service in our rural areas. After sending a letter in support of this action, I am happy to see that SkyWest has been awarded a three-year contract to operate out of Scottsbluff and North Platte. This is a good thing for those communities and our state’s economy.”

The three-year contracts ensure continued support for service at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff and the North Platte Regional Airport. Senator Fischer has been a long-time supporter of the EAS program and wrote a letter last month urging DoT to support SkyWest’s application to provide EAS to Scottsbluff and North Platte.