Double-fatality accident occurred Monday in Webster County

A double-fatality accident occurred around 12:15pm Monday in rural Webster County. Webster County Attorney Patrick Calkins says the two-vehicle crash occurred just west of the intersection of Road 1300 and Highway 4.

The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene. He was identified as 74-yer-old Teddy Morrow of Cowles, NE.

A passenger in the second vehicle was transported to a Lincoln hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. She was identified as 29-year-old Kimberly Mohlman of Red Cloud. Her husband, who was driving the vehicle was also transported to Lincoln where he remains in critical condition. The Mohlman’s three-year-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle, sustained no serious injuries.