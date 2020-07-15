Double fatality crash

Lincoln County, Neb. — Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call of a head on collision at mile marker 93 on U.S. Highway 83, approximately seven miles north of North Platte. It was reported a passenger vehicle and semi-truck had hit head on and the vehicles were on fire.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies, Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. Deputies discovered two male subjects in the passenger vehicle were deceased. The driver of the semi had minor injuries. The names of the occupants are being held pending notification of family members.

The investigation on scene showed the semi-truck was southbound on Highway 83 and the passenger vehicle was northbound. The passenger vehicle drove into the southbound lane, driving straight at the semi-truck. The semi-driver took evasive action breaking and swerving into the northbound lane but could not avoid the collision. The investigation is ongoing.