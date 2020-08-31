class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482080 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Douglas County won’t spend $1.85M in virus relief on vehicle | KRVN Radio

Douglas County won’t spend $1.85M in virus relief on vehicle

BY Associated Press | August 31, 2020
Home News COVID-19
Douglas County won’t spend $1.85M in virus relief on vehicle

Omaha, Neb. — The Douglas County board has abandoned a plan to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tim Dunning withdrew his request for the RV-like truck because he said his office couldn’t find a manufacturer who could build and deliver one in 2020, when the federal aid must be spent.

Officials had argued that the command center could have helped officials respond to the coronavirus outbreak by supporting mass vaccination efforts in the area. The county board will now look at other programs to spend the money on.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: