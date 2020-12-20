Drifter who stomped and strangled Omaha man is sentenced

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503515 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 20, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A 37-year-old drifter who beat and strangled an Omaha man before stuffing his body in a couch has been sentenced to 64 to 82 years in prison.

Louis French Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in the killing of 55-year-old Kelly Barges in July 2019. Prosecutors say French beat Barges with a chain, stomped on him until he stopped breathing and then stuffed the body into a couch.

Prosecutors say five people were using drugs and drinking in the apartment when French attacked Barges because he wouldn’t stop talking and made a derogatory comment about a woman. The other three people are awaiting sentencing on lesser charges.

