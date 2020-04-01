Drive Inn movie to be shown this Saturday at Holthus Convetion Center in York

YORK-After consulting with the Four Corners Health Department, the York Chamber of Commerce is able to show a Drive Inn Movie this Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Holthus Convention Center. The film that will be shown is the live-action “The Lion King” with the showtime set for 8:15 P.M. The cost is only $5 per car and popcorn buckets will be for sale at 7:15 P.M. which can be purchased at the Sun Theatre for $4 on the day of the movie. All purchases must be made in cash only.

Vehicles will park in accordance with Health Department’s recommendations and those who attend must stay in their car. There will be no public restrooms and no onsite concessions.