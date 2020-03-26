Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. – A drive-thru clinic has opened in Lincoln where one person in each vehicle can be tested for influenza, respiratory illnesses and COVID-19. The testing organized by Bryan Health runs from 2 to 6 p.m. daily at Bryan LifePointe. Officials say people seeking the tests must have referrals from their doctors or through Bryan’s EZVisit telehealth service. Flu and respiratory test results should be available in 24 hours, while COVID-19 results will take two to three days. Officials say they think the drive-thru can handle about 60 people a day. Health officials say three Lancaster County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.