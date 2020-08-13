Driver Arrested After Fleeing Crash Scene

Ogallala, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested an Iowa man after he fled from a crash on Interstate 80 in Keith County.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. MT Wednesday, NSP received a report of a crash near mile marker 130 of I-80. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a semi-tractor/truck-trailer. The driver of the Altima then fled the scene on foot.

Troopers, Ogallala Police Officers, and Keith County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area for approximately two hours before the subject was reported walking approximately two miles north of the crash scene. Troopers then located the man, William Cooper, 31, of Sioux City, Iowa, near the intersection of County Road East 120 and County Road East D. Cooper was taken into custody without incident.

Cooper was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Cooper was lodged in Keith County Jail.