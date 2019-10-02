class="post-template-default single single-post postid-411422 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Driver dies after armored truck crashes off highway | KRVN Radio

Driver dies after armored truck crashes off highway

BY Associated Press | October 2, 2019
Home News Regional News
Driver dies after armored truck crashes off highway

Doniphan, Neb. —  Authorities say the driver of an armored truck died after it crashed off a highway in south-central Nebraska.
The crash occurred a little before 1 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 281 near Doniphan.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department says the driver lost control of the truck on the wet pavement, and the truck ran into a roadside ditch. The truck rolled and came to rest on its top, ejecting the driver.

The department says Amber Opp was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two passengers were taken to a Grand Island hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They were identified as Bridget Lewandowski and Joseph Burns.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments