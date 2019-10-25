class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416388 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Driver dies after vehicle rams pole in south Lincoln | KRVN Radio

Driver dies after vehicle rams pole in south Lincoln

BY Associated Press | October 25, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Driver dies after vehicle rams pole in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver died at a hospital after his vehicle rammed into a roadside pole in south Lincoln.
The crash occurred a little before 10 p.m. Thursday. Police say the vehicle was headed north when it ran across the median and struck the pole.  The man was alone in his vehicle. His name hasn’t been released.  The crash cause is being investigated.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments