Driver dies after vehicle rams pole in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver died at a hospital after his vehicle rammed into a roadside pole in south Lincoln.
The crash occurred a little before 10 p.m. Thursday. Police say the vehicle was headed north when it ran across the median and struck the pole. The man was alone in his vehicle. His name hasn’t been released. The crash cause is being investigated.
