Driver escapes serious injury in accident following two Dawson County pursuits

A 21-year-old Lexington man faces a Felony charge of Flight to Avoid Arrest and a misdemeanor charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident following a weekend pursuit in Dawson County. According to law Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department reports, it started around 4:20pm on Sunday as a Lexington Police officer observed two vehicles starting to race westbound on Highway 30 while in Lexington. One of the vehicles pulled over for the officer but, the other continued at a high rate of speed estimated at one time to be over 130mph.

The suspect vehicle continued northwest of Lexington on rural roads where a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy intercepted it. The deputy discontinued the pursuit at one point but, then later found the vehicle, a jeep, had rolled into a field. The driver fled the scene and was eventually apprehend.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Job Gomez of Lexington. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail on multiple charges. His bond was set at 10% of $10,000.