Driver fatally injured in rollover crash off state highway | KRVN Radio

Driver fatally injured in rollover crash off state highway

BY AP | March 26, 2020
Driver fatally injured in rollover crash off state highway

DWIGHT, Neb. (AP) – A driver was fatally injured when his vehicle ran off a state highway and rolled in eastern Nebraska’s Butler County. The accident occurred early Tuesday morning, just west of Dwight. Authorities say David Krafka was headed west on Nebraska Highway 66 when his vehicle crashed and he was ejected. The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol consumption is suspected as a crash factor.

