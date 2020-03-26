Driver injured when locomotive strikes her high-centered car

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) – A driver was injured when her car was struck by a locomotive at a crossing in the southeast Nebraska city of Fairbury. The crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities say the car had gotten high-centered on tracks on the city’s southwest side. A passenger got out upon seeing the training coming, but the driver stayed in an effort to get the car off the tracks. Authorities say she was injured when the train hit the car. The driver was taken to a hospital. She’s been identified as a 22-year-old Fairbury resident, Isabella Kenley.