Driver Licensing Office Temporary Adjusted Hours

LINCOLN – Beginning September 9th, some of the driver licensing offices operated by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will have adjusted hours for a three week period to facilitate driver license examiner training. Some offices will have reduced hours whereas others will be closed on specific days. Five-day a week offices in Omaha (108th & Maple), Lincoln (500 West O), Bellevue, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, North Platte, Lexington and Gering will remain open. This training will allow driver license examiners to stay up to date on fraudulent document recognition and the latest fraud prevention techniques. It will allow team members to learn and receive hands on training on how to administer the latest version of the commercial driver license and motorcycle skills tests, adding to the safety of all drivers on Nebraska’s roads.

“Maintaining a high standard of service to our customers means ongoing training is essential,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division. “Ensuring our team members are trained and equipped to administer latest examinations is critical to improving public safety and the quality of service we deliver. We appreciate the understanding of members of the public as we complete this critical training. The interruption in service at some locations is only temporary and normal service will be resumed September 30th.”

Online services, such as driver’s license replacements, renewals, and address changes will remain available during this time. Full details on the temporary adjusted opening hours and locations can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations/closings.