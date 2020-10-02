Driver sought following McCook pursuit

A driver is being sought following a vehicle pursuit that began in McCook Thursday afternoon. McCook Police Chief Joel Smith says around 2:26pm on Thursday, an officer attempted to stop a silver 2-door vehicle, with no license plates. for a traffic violation in McCook. As the officer activated his emergency lights, the driver fled and a pursuit followed. The pursuit continued outside the McCook city limits and traveled north on a county road for about 8miles before it turned onto a private road and crashed. The unidentified driver then fled on foot.

Officers from the McCook Police Department, Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol set up a perimeter. The State Patrol’s airwing and K-9 units were also deployed in the search.

Chief Smith says officers were unable to locate the subject and the investigation into his identity continues. The McCook Police Department is encouraging encourage anyone with information in the case to contact the McCook Police Department.