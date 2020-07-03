Driver sustains serious injuries in Lincoln Co accident

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 2:13am Saturday to an injury accident just south of North Platte. It was reported that a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled several times ejecting the driver.

Deputies and North Plate Fire / Rescue arrived on the scene and found the lone male driver outside the vehicle. The driver had serious injuries and was transported to Great Plains Health. An investigation showed the vehicle was southbound on Buffalo Road and left the roadway and began to roll through a barb wire fence. During the accident the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Marcus Vigil of North Platte, NE. Drugs and Alcohol were not suspected. Mr. Vigil did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt.