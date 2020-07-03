Driver walks away from pickup-train collision

Shortly before 8:30am Saturday morning first responders were summoned to a railroad crossing about 2.5 miles west of Gibbon where pickup train collision had occurred. In a Tweet, the Nebraska State Patrol reports the driver was fortunate to walk away. They remind drivers to “watch for trains and do not try to beat them at crossings”.

Also at the scene were Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Gibbon Fire and Rescue.

Scene of pickup-train collision near Gibbon Saturday morning July 3, 2020.

(From Nebraska State Patrol Troop C)