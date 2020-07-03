class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471094 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Driver walks away from pickup-train collision

BY KRVN News | July 3, 2020
Scene of pickup-train collision near Gibbon Saturday morning July 3, 2020. (From Nebraska State Patrol Troop C)

 

Shortly before 8:30am Saturday morning first responders were summoned to a railroad crossing about 2.5 miles west of Gibbon where pickup train collision had occurred.    In a Tweet, the Nebraska State Patrol reports the driver was fortunate to walk away.  They remind drivers to “watch for trains and do not try to beat them at crossings”.

Also at the scene were Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Gibbon Fire and Rescue.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
