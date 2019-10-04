Du Bois resident passes following Gage County collission

One person has died following a two-vehicle accident near Wymore Thursday evening at the intersection of Highways 77 and 8. It was reported at 6:50pm according to the Gage County Sheriff’s office as one vehicle apparently turned in front of another vehicle traveling in the opposite directions. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 82-year-old Roy Farwell of Du Bois, was life-flighted from the scene and pronounced deceased at a Lincoln hospital.

A 58-year-old woman was transported to a Beatrice hospital with non-life threating injuries. Seat belts were in use in both vehicles. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the accident with the investigation ongoing at this time.

Members of Wymore Fire & EMS, Blue Springs Fire, Beatrice Fire & Rescue, Star Care Air Ambulance and Nebraska State Patrol assisted