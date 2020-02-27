class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443349 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Eagle Viewing Facilities to Close March 1 | KRVN Radio

Eagle Viewing Facilities to Close March 1

BY CNPPID | February 27, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Eagle Viewing Facilities to Close March 1
(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The weekend of February 29 and March 1 will be the last chance to watch bald eagles from The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s eagle-viewing facilities at the Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant and the Kingsley Eagle Viewing Center on Lake Ogallala.

Central provides the public with opportunities each winter to watch bald eagles and other wildlife that congregate near the District’s hydroelectric plants. The eagle-viewing facility at the Johnson No. 2 (J-2) Hydroplant south of Lexington and the Kingsley Dam viewing center will be open for the last two days of the season (Saturday and Sunday) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There is no admission fee and reservations are not needed to visit.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments