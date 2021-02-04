Eastbound I-80 was briefly closed near Elm Creek because of a jackknifed semi blocking lanes of traffic. Scene is now clear. Please be safe if you’re on the road this morning. There are slick spots and the wind is strong in many areas, blowing the new snow around.
Eastbound I-80 near Elm Creek reopened
Courtesy/I-80 eastbound blockage caused by accident west of Elm Creek resolved.
