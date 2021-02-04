Eastbound I-80 near Elm Creek reopened

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-512671 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Bob Brogan | February 4, 2021
Courtesy/I-80 eastbound blockage caused by accident west of Elm Creek resolved.

Nebraska State Patrol
@NEStatePatrol

Eastbound I-80 was briefly closed near Elm Creek because of a jackknifed semi blocking lanes of traffic. Scene is now clear. Please be safe if you’re on the road this morning. There are slick spots and the wind is strong in many areas, blowing the new snow around.
