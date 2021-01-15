Eastern Nebraska to Experience Blizzard, NDOT and State Patrol Advise Caution

January 14, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Nebraska looks to be in store for another major winter storm today which will impact travelers across much of the state.

This week, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather. Forecasts call for blizzard conditions in eastern Nebraska with snow, high winds, and reduced visibility. In eastern Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, both the morning and evening commutes will be affected by blizzard conditions. Travelers across all of Nebraska should be prepared to wind speeds up to or even greater than 50 mph. NDOT workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm.

“This winter storm looks to impact the Omaha metro area, Lincoln, and much of eastern Nebraska during the morning and evening commutes on Friday,’ said Interim NDOT Director Moe Jamshidi. “Our crews at NDOT remain ready to address this winter storm and the different challenges it will bring. NDOT continues to work to maintain the safety and health of its teammates to ensure plows are out to clear the way for travelers. Drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel. High winds along with snowfall will drastically reduce visibility, and we encourage all travelers to plan accordingly.”

“Nebraskans have done a good job preparing for recent winter storms,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This storm has the potential to affect travel conditions during busy drive-time periods in some of our most populous areas. Please plan ahead to give yourself extra time in the morning and continue to monitor changing weather conditions throughout the day.”

If any motorists become stranded, call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak directly with an NSP dispatcher who can send help.

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511. Travelers are also encouraged to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT Snow Plows. Please

note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

Should travel be absolutely necessary, NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing water

and food. Be sure to travel on well-established routes and notify someone when you are leaving for your

destination. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items.

Travelers are advised to not drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces may be slick under the snow

and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating

them, making sure to:

Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less.

Stay well behind plows to give you and them plenty of room. When traveling outside of a business

or residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or

grader) more closely than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying

a flashing amber or blue light.

or residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or grader) more closely than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light. Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond

the truck itself.

the truck itself. Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car

safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank. For safe-driving

tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website, http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/.