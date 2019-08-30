Eastern Nebraska trail closed following safety concerns

Valpraiso, Neb. — A portion of a 13-mile trail in eastern Nebraska has been closed following safety concerns.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that part of Oak Creek Trail was closed by the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District, which manages the trial.

Officials say excessive stream erosion one mile west of Valparaiso caused the closure. The first mile of the trailhead remains open. The trail runs from Brainard to Valparaiso.

Ariana Kennedy, a resources conservationist with the district, says the erosion occurred close to the trail surface, leaving a significant and abrupt drop to the stream below.

The Natural Resource District is in the process of hiring an engineer to stabilize the trail.