Eaton’s Kearney plant celebrates 50th anniversary

GALESBURG, Mich. … Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group manufacturing facility in Kearney, Nebraska, celebrated its 50th anniversary on September 12, 2019. The plant, which produces engine valves and gears, began operation in 1969 and today employs 475 employees and 50 contingent workers.

“I am extremely proud of the Eaton team on this milestone,” said Pete Denk, president, Eaton’s Vehicle Group North America. “To see our plant making quality products for our valued customers for more than 50 years is an outstanding accomplishment. The hard work, dedication and commitment from our employees is what makes this team great.”

Eaton’s Vehicle Group provides automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers worldwide with products and systems—such as emission control components, engine valves, valvetrain systems and superchargers—which are designed to improve a vehicle’s overall efficiency and performance and power. Additionally, the Vehicle Group offers driveline expertise through its transmission, clutch and torque management products and systems.

The Vehicle Group has 49 facilities located on six continents and operates four regional technical centers in the United States, Czech Republic, China and India.

Eaton’s new eMobility business combines elements of our Electrical and Vehicle businesses to deliver electric vehicle solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway OEMs.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.