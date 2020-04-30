Edgar Man Arrested in Child Pornography Investigation

APRIL 30, 2020 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Technical Crimes Division have arrested an Edgar man following an investigation into child pornography.

The investigation began when NSP received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Upon investigation of the tip, NSP was able to identify the social media account and user as a resident of Edgar.

On Wednesday, April 29, Investigators arrested Bryan Wessels, 33, of Edgar, at his home. Wessels was found to be in possession of more than 100 images of child pornography and to have distributed images of child pornography.

Wessels was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was lodged in Clay County Jail.