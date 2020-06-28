Eight Months After Implementation, The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Roadside Memorial Policy Demonstrates a Commitment to Safety and Partnership

June 24, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced progress in

the implementation of their new roadside memorial guidelines aimed at allowing an immediate family member

to memorialize a death which occurred as the result of a vehicular crash on the State Highway System.

Last November, NDOT announced the new guidance for roadside memorials. Since that time, NDOT

teammates have been actively working with family members on implementation across the State to answer

questions about existing memorials and the new the memorial signs. Through the implementation of the new

signs, NDOT remains committed to listening to family members to help improve the established guidelines

while continuing to balance the needs of the grieving family and the safety of the roadway. With this

commitment to the families in our mind, in the last 8 months, a total of 20 new signs have been installed

across the State.

As a reminder, immediate family members can apply for a NDOT produced sign to be erected in the State

Right of Way as a memorial at the location of the crash for two years. NDOT makes every effort to place the

memorial sign as close to the requested location as possible. Unfortunately, for safety reasons, these

memorial signs cannot be placed on the interstate system.

Each memorial sign includes a safety message chosen by the family from five available options: “Please Drive

Safely”; “Seat Belts Save Lives”; “Don’t Drink and Drive”; ”Don’t Text and Drive”; “Don’t Drive Impaired” and

also displays the name of the individual being memorialized.

The application as well as guidance material for a memorial can be found at

https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ne/roadside_memorial_sign. Applications can be completed electronically

or printed and filed with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Communications and Public Policy

Division. The application fee is $50 to help offset the cost of the customized sign.