Eight new cases confirmed in Dawson County

Eight (8) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 990 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Dawson County- 8

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Two Rivers is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district. The DHHS dashboard is constructed based on the Two Rivers data set compiled through individual contact investigations. We are continuously working with DHHS to review and revise individual case numbers as they are reported to us, however duplicate tests may often not be immediately identified.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 814

Buffalo County– 134

Phelps County- 13

Gosper County– 13

Franklin County- 5

Kearney County– 11

Harlan County– 0

Total in District – 990