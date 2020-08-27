Elderly woman held on $5 Million bond in husband’s death

A 79-year-old woman accused of killing her 78-year-old husband in McCook on August 20th, is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in his death. Lavetta Langdon is being held on $5 Million bond in the Red Willow County Jail. She could be released if 10% is posted. Langdon was arraigned in Red Willow County Court on Thursday. She is being represented by Defense Attorney Brian Davis of Cozad.

A McCook Police Department report says officers were called to a physical altercation at a McCook residence. The body of Larry Langdon was located in a bedroom. Lavetta Langdon told an investigator she was struck by her husband. She later went into the bedroom and fired a gun at him as he was sleeping.

Lavetta Langdon’s next court appearance was set for September 11, 2020 at 9:00am for preliminary hearing.