class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484637 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Elderly woman’s murder case bound over to District Court | KRVN Radio

Elderly woman’s murder case bound over to District Court

BY Dave Schroeder | September 11, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Elderly woman’s murder case bound over to District Court
Courtesy/ Red Willow County Sheriff's Office. Lavetta Langdon.

 

The 1st Degree Murder case of 79-year-old Lavetta Langdon was bound over to Red Willow District Court on Friday for trial. Langdon waived her preliminary hearing and Red Willow County Judge Ann Paine continued her $5 Million bond and remains in the Red Willow County Jail.

Langdon is also charged with Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in the death of her 78-year-old husband, Larry Langdon, in their McCook residence on August 20th.

A McCook Police Department report says officers were called to a physical altercation at a McCook residence. The body of Larry Langdon was located in a bedroom. Lavetta Langdon told an investigator she was struck by her husband. She later went into the bedroom and fired a gun at him as he was sleeping.

A date for her arraignment in Red Willow County District Court was not immediately set.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: